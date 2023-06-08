Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.50

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 203563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 425,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Summit Materials by 70.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 140,906 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 136.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 415,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 239,733 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 41.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,090,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 318,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

