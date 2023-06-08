Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 43,932 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $239.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $261.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

