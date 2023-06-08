Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,053 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Synovus Financial worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE SNV opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

