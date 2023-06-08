Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Suzanne Ildstad Sells 7,841 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $19,759.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,782,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,697.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

TALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $783,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 114.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 127,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

