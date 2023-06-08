Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.27

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 90787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

