Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 3.4%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.61.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
