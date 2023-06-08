Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 3.4%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $15,611,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

