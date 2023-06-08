Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.58

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 402865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $32,353,891 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

