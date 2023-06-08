TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $1,377,450.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.3 %

SNX opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

