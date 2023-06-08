Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $47.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $39.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $52.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Tenable's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,202. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

