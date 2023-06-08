The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Plans GBX 5.55 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance
BUT opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of £458.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,250.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,060.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,050.32. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 888 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.86).
About The Brunner Investment Trust
Read More
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.