The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Plans GBX 5.55 Dividend

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

BUT opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of £458.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,250.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,060.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,050.32. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 888 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.86).

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

