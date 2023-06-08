The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $320.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.
CI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of CI opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average is $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.
Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
