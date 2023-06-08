The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.89.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $75.12 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after acquiring an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.