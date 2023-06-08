The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) EVP Christopher J. Hilton Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First of Long Island Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on FLIC. StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

