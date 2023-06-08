The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $85,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.