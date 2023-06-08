The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $494.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

