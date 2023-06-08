The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.