The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

