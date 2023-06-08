The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($10.17).

Several brokerages have commented on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.63) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.95) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.37) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 858.20 ($10.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 818.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 785.39. The company has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,328.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 877.20 ($10.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

