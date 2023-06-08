The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $763,766.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,938,274.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in St. Joe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 609,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

