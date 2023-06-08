Thomas Carter Sells 10,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NXST stock opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

