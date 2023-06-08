Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $22,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,638.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

Tiptree Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TIPT opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

