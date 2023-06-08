Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Titan International Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TWI stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Titan International by 800.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1,753.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

