Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TR. TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.