Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Stock Performance
TOPS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
