Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Stories

