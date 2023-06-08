Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Tronox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 920,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.