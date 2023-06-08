Truist Financial Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $82.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

