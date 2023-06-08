Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $26.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

TWST opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.16. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 109,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 108.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

