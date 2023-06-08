U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLCA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

SLCA stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.