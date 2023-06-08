United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3,230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of United States Steel worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 93,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.7 %

X opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

