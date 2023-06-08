Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $16.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.
UPST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Upstart Stock Performance
NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.43. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $47.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
