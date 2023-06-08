Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $16.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.91.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.43. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,963 shares of company stock worth $2,105,404. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

