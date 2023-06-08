USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

