Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.44 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $180,694.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

