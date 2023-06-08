Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $5,744,677. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.82. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.47. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

