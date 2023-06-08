Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.
Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Vipshop Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
