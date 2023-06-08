Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $155,030,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after buying an additional 9,338,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,843,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

