Vp plc (LON:VP) Raises Dividend to GBX 26.50 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from VP’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VP Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:VP opened at GBX 652.50 ($8.11) on Thursday. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($11.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 648.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.93) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Wednesday.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

