Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,928,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,696,361. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

