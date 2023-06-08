Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 110,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,151,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,720 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,208,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,662,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 285,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP opened at $41.58 on Thursday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

