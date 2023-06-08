Wealth Alliance Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.