Wealth Alliance Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $180.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.