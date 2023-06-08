Wealth Alliance Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after buying an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,715,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

ITUB stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

