Wealth Alliance Has $251,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $153.94 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

