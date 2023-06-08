Wealth Alliance Invests $225,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $6,086,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Down 3.0 %

BL opened at $53.10 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

