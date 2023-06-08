Wealth Alliance Invests $231,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

