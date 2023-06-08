Wealth Alliance Invests $255,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

