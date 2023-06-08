Wealth Alliance Invests $284,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,752,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 428.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

