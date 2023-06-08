Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 863,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,287,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,750,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after buying an additional 109,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

