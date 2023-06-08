Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,381,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $240.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $286.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.74. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

