Wealth Alliance Purchases 103 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Target were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

NYSE TGT opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

