Wealth Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,053 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ TER opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

