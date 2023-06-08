Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vale were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vale by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.